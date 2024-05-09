KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Hong Kong heavenly king Andy Lau will be heading back to Malaysia for a concert after his last show here five years ago.

No date has been announced for the concert although Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil has been confirmed as the venue.

Organiser Star Planet announced the event via its social media and urged fans to wait for further details.

Lau, who is married to Malaysian Carol Chu, was expected to perform for two nights with the possibility of extending it to three nights according to Sin Chew Daily.

“One of the dates may even clash with Jay Chou’s October 26 concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium,” it stated.

The daily noted that prior to announcing his concert at Kuala Lumpur, he had also announced similar events in China and other cities.

Besides Kuala Lumpur, Lau is also scheduled to perform at Macau and Singapore in October.