SEREMBAN, May 9 — We could learn a thing or two from children’s books.

Take the Dr Seuss classic, Green Eggs and Ham. The initially reluctant Sam was finally convinced to try the emerald hued sunny side ups and cured meat... and decided he liked them!

I have to confess I needed no persuasion to taste the plate of viridescent noodles placed before me. These are homemade spinach noodles; no artificial colourings were used.

Served with sliced wat gai (poached chicken) and a bowl of wantan soup, it makes for a vibrant and delicious meal.

Advertisement

The noodles are slippery and still a bit “QQ” (chewy, as the Taiwanese saying goes). The wat gai is probably the smoothest slices of steamed chicken I have had in a while, too.

I am enjoying this colourful plate at Shiang Kang Noodles in the Lobak neighbourhood of Seremban. To locate it, look out for an intermediate shoplot with the faded signage “Kedai Makanan Shiang Kang”.

The shop’s name in Chinese — 香港面家 (Xiānggǎng miàn jiā) — translates simply as “Hong Kong noodle house” which gives you an idea of the food they offer.

Advertisement

The old school interior of Shiang Kang Noodles.

Once inside, you will be greeted by an old school interior, reminiscent of small town kopitiams. That vibe continues with the comforting drinks menu: we opted for hot cham and iced barley water.

The place is nearly always full; partly due to the small space but also due to the easy to appreciate, no-nonsense fare. Tables are occupied by small families, office workers and couples out for a quick lunch.

Come early or some of the liu (dishes) might be sold out, my gym buddy had warned me. He was the one who told me about this little gem in Seremban, where he has relatives.

Comforting 'kopitiam' style drinks: hot 'cham' and iced barley water.

We are lucky today, having arrived just before noon. Everything is available, which can be a challenge too, in terms of making up our minds.

That choice of sliced wat gai and wantan soup is a safe one, I have to admit; my gym buddy had already raved about the smooth steamed chicken to me on multiple occasions.

The wantans are denser than I expected, which ought to please those seeking a generous meat filling to wrapper ratio.

Curry chicken noodles with extra 'cha siu'.

Sometimes you have to go with your gut feeling, or your cravings rather.

Curry chicken noodles sound just right, especially with thick cuts of poultry. I asked for mine with extra cha siu, a gluttonous top-up maybe, but the correct one: the caramelised barbecued pork had just the right amount of char on the edges.

Again, I asked for the spinach noodles — it’s what my gym buddy orders too, so I follow suit obediently — but there are other options too. Springy egg noodles or flat koay teow. Green, yellow or white.

Everything is made in-house, from the 'siu mei' (roast meats) to the noodles.

In fact, I observed many diners at the other tables opting for the yellow egg noodles so that might well be the popular choice.

Whichever type of noodle you choose, you really can’t go wrong since everything is made in-house. Not just the noodles, but the siu mei (roast meats) and dumplings too.

The latter features wantans (either in soup or deep fried) as well as its larger cousins, the sui gao. Greedy as we are (or maybe just famished from the drive), we decided to share a side order of fat, juicy sui gao chockful of minced pork and prawns.

Fat, juicy 'sui gao' chockful of minced pork and prawns.

There are also rotating daily specials: pork trotters on Mondays and Wednesdays, spare ribs on Tuesdays, mutton on Thursdays, and Hakka-style fried pork on Saturdays.

This is subject to change, depending on availability (as my gym buddy had forewarned me) but one menu staple regulars can count on: phoenix claws, the collagen rich, braised chicken feet.

Which is to say I might have already planned my next visit. Yellow egg noodles this round, with tender braised shiitake mushrooms and enough phoenix claws to keep me nibbling happily...

Kedai Makanan Shiang Kang 香港面家

169, Jalan Tuanku Munawir, Taman Saga, Seremban

Open daily (except Fri closed) 8 am–2pm

Phone: 06-764 2276

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.