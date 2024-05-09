ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 9 — The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail today warned all elected representatives against using religion as a political tool.

He said as assemblymen, they are duty-bound to maintain decorum and uphold the institutional credibility of the Johor legislative assembly.

“I don't want to hear of any politician in Johor who indiscriminately divides the people based on sentiment.

“Politics should be a tool to unite all parties, and not to divide Johoreans. Don't ever use religion as a political tool,” he said in his maiden address at the opening of the Johor state legislative assembly here.

Tunku Ismail also told them not to take issues of religious sensitivity lightly.

He said the law must be enforced strictly to prevent recurrences of incidents that cause disharmony.

“This is my first warning and I hope it will be my last.

“So, don’t repeat the same mistake that will only destroy the social harmony in Johor,” he said.

Malaysia’s much-touted racial and religious harmony has been repeatedly put to the test since the start of the year.

In March, the KK Super Mart convenience store chain faced a nationwide boycott after one of the outlets was found selling socks with the “Allah” word on them.

This was followed by a Johor-based footwear company under the Vern’s brand that also came under fire for shoe logos resembling the Arabic script for Allah.

But Tunku Ismail also praised the assemblymen for their maturity and professionalism in setting aside their different ideologies and political beliefs to improve Johor’s economy.

“I would like to remind every leader in Johor to prioritise the interests of the people in any decision that they make.

“It is your responsibility to ensure that all programmes and projects carried out must have a positive impact on the well-being of Johoreans,” he said.