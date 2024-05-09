SIBU, May 9 — One person was killed and two others injured when a trailer crashed into the back of another trailer in an accident on Jalan Stapang-Sibu, about 50 kilometres from here this afternoon.

Sibu Zone Fire and Rescue Department chief Andy Alie said the identity of the dead victim has not been identified.

He said the injured victims were identified as Berudie Nyalai, 24, who was trapped with injuries to the legs, arms, waist and chest and Saberi, 36, who sustained light injuries when he was pulled out of the wreckage by the public.

According to Andy, a team from the Selangau Fire and Rescue Station was despatched to the scene of the accident after getting a call at about 5.50pm.

“Apparently, in the accident, the trailer that hit the back of another trailer overturned on the road. There were three victims; the public extricated one victim, and another was thrown out and confirmed dead at the scene. The other victim was trapped in the truck and had to be extricated,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the trapped victim was eventually removed at 7pm and sent to hospital. — Bernama

