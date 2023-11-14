KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ―The number of flood victims in Perak continued to increase this morning while one temporary relief centre was opened in Kedah and Perlis, respectively.

In Perak, the number of flood evacuees rose to 269 people from 80 families across four districts, compared to 227 people from 66 families in two districts reported last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that 24 people from eight families in seven villages in Hulu Perak have been relocated to the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gerik.

Advertisement

“In Kinta district, four victims from two families in Taman Meru 2C are currently housed at Taman Meru 2A Community Centre while 19 people from six families are taking shelter at Kampung Sri Kinta Community Centre,” it said.

In Hilir Perak, 113 people from 34 families are still housed at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall, while the number of flood victims at the Chikus Multipurpose Hall remains at 29 people from seven families.

In Kerian, 23 victims from four families are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, while 57 people from 19 families at SK Alor Pongsu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Kedah, 43 people from 11 families were relocated to one relief centre in the Kubang Pasu district after their homes were inundated due to heavy rain lasting for three hours yesterday evening.

Kubang Pasu district civil defence officer, Captain Mohd Adenin Suhaimi, said all the victims were from three villages, namely Kampung Paya Tok Keong, Kampung Tok Teh and Kampung Biak.

“A total of 11 houses were affected in these villages, and all the victims were moved to the relief centre at SK Malau, which was opened at 10.25pm.

“Heavy rain persisted for more than three hours, causing the area to be flooded. The Civil Defence Force received reports of the flood incident at 5.30pm,” he said.

In Perlis, the relief centre at Titi Tinggi Hilir Hall was opened at 1am today to accommodate 44 flood victims from 13 families from Kampung Titi Tinggi Hilir, Jalan Padang Besar.

State Civil Defence Force director Lt Col Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the flooding in the village occurred due to heavy rain that started around 5pm yesterday. ― Bernama