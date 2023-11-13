IPOH, Nov 13 — The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary relief centres in Hilir Perak and Kerian reduced to 227 people from 66 families compared to 347 individuals from 101 families in four relief centres this morning.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that two centres are still open in Hilir Perak, namely at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall which has 118 evacuees from 36 families and the Chikus Multipurpose Hall with 29 victims from seven families.

“The relief centre at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall was closed at 6.30pm when all 95 evacuees were allowed to return home after the flood waters had subsided,” it said.

Meanwhile in Kerian, 23 people from four families are still placed at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and 57 victims from 19 families at SK Alor Pongsu.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department said the water level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong is at the warning level of 3.35 metres (m) whereas Sungai Kinta in Weir Tanjung Tualang is at the alert level of 13.03 m.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts thunderstorms and rain in several districts — Kerian, Kuala Kangar, Kinta, Hulu Perak as well as Larut, Matang and Selama — until 10 pm today.

The Perak Works Department (JKR) also said the FT 147 route Jalan Selama in Kerian is closed to all vehicles following floods in the area and motorists are instructed to use the alternative road on A111 Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.

Apart from this, one lane of the Batang Padang route FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan has been opened to light vehicles only because the main road needs to be repaired immediately due to a collapsed road shoulder.

“Only one lane is open to all vehicles on the FT 001 Jalan Ipoh-Tanjung Malim due to the installation of a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) at the location because of a landslide,” according to the JKR. — Bernama