IPOH, Nov 13 — Over two hours of continuous heavy rain has caused flash floods, affecting several areas around Meru, here, today.

The Perak Civil Defence Force in a statement said that more than 40 houses were affected by the storm in Taman Meru 2C.

"A team of personnel and an ambulance have been dispatched to the location to monitor and assess the risk in the area, and so far, no injuries have been reported," the statement read.

Checks found that there were over 10 houses badly affected by the storm, with most of the roofs of the houses blown off.

Residents were seen cleaning up their homes after the rain subsided, but it was still drizzling late this afternoon.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama around D'Aman Residency Meru Raya found dozens of residents stranded on the side of the road and in their vehicles as the access road from the main road to their residential area was flooded.

Water was found to have risen up to the thigh level, with cars and motorbikes unable to pass through the area. Several vehicles were also found submerged in flood water.

A resident, Nurhafizah Zainal Abidin, 30, who was returning from work on a motorcycle found that the road to her house had been flooded.

"If I were to walk home, I'm afraid the motorcycle will be stolen," said Nurhafizah, who has been living there for two years with her mother and uncle.

Another resident, who only wanted to be known as Afifah, 39, said there had been flash floods in the area over the past four years of her living there, but this was the worst incident she had experienced.

Meanwhile, Perak Civil Defence Force said an evacuation centre was opened at the Taman Meru Community Centre at 8pm to accommodate those affected by the storm in Taman Meru 2B and 2C.

In an updated statement, the agency said flash floods also occurred in Pekan Gerik and the surrounding area late this afternoon.

“The monitoring team found several shophouses flooded. There were 12 houses flooded in Kampung Tanjung Kala and 13 houses in Kg Ulu Kenderong.” — Bernama