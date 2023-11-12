KUCHING, Nov 12 — Sarawak has hit its target of three million visitor arrivals this year in the first week of October, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Stating that he was quite surprised that Sarawak had managed to achieve the target before the end of the year, Abdul Karim said the number of visitor arrivals to the state is now increasing towards four million.

“I am very confident that with the types of events and activities that we are organising from now until the year-end (such as the 2024) countdown event and the official launching of the country’s tallest flagpole, we might be able to achieve four million visitors,” he said.

Advertisement

Abdul Karim said this when officiating the 33rd anniversary gala dinner of Kuching-Samarahan Pan Chern Liew Clan Association last night.

Abdul Karim said Sarawakians have been able to live together peacefully and harmoniously despite differences in ethnicities and religions, unlike the constant divisions and conflicts that are happening in Peninsular Malaysia.

“There is no racial extremism. There is no problem on race and no problem on religion (in Sarawak). Unfortunately, this is not what is happening in Peninsular Malaysia,” he added.

Advertisement

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, disclosed that despite being a Muslim, he is the chairperson of a committee overseeing the construction of a church in his constituency.

Meanwhile, on a recent statement by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad who claimed that Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Lim Guan Eng and his father Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang are related to the late communist leader Chin Peng and the late former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Abdul Karim felt that it was highly defamatory. — Borneo Post