RIYADH, Nov 12 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday held bilateral talks with Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakr, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan since August.

The bilateral meeting was conducted on the sidelines of the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine, which both leaders attended earlier yesterday.

Also present at the bilateral meeting were Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

Earlier, Anwar also held bilateral talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Leaders and delegates from OIC member states gathered at the summit, which was hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, held at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre here, follows Anwar’s extensive engagement with several OIC leaders on the Palestinian issue and Israel’s unabated military aggression.

Speaking in front of various Islamic leaders, Anwar wanted OIC member countries to consistently and assertively call for an immediate ceasefire and expedite humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. — Bernama

