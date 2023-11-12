GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — Penang police arrested an officer and six police personnel on duty in Selangor to assist in the investigation into a theft case at a house in Air Itam, here, involving losses of over RM10,000.

All of them, aged 31 to 55, were arrested on Friday after the police received a report from the alleged victim, a 40-year-old plumber.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin confirmed the arrest of all the male police personnel on November 10, adding that they were remanded until yesterday before being released on police bail.

“Further investigations are underway and police are completing an investigation paper regarding the case. The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama

