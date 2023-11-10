KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A group of maintenance workers stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a man in some bushes under the bridge at Jalan Persiaran Putra, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya at about 12.15pm yesterday.

Subang Jaya Police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the workers, carrying out maintenance work on the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system at the Putra Heights sub-station, then lodged a report on the discovery of the fully-clothed skeletal remains, believed to be that of an Indonesian man.

“A wallet found in the deceased jeans contained two Indonesian identity cards. The name listed is Riki Mandaguna, 40, and the current address is Kota Samarinda, Kisaran, Indonesia,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Wan Azlan said a black backpack, believed to belong to the deceased and which contained personal items like clothes, was also found next to the body containing personal items, such as clothes.

“Based on investigations, the time of death is probably three to six weeks from when the remains were found,” he said.

He said the remains have been sent to the Serdang Hospital Pathology Department for a post-mortem and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Advertisement

“Those with information on the case can contact Sgt Ruzaizi A. Ghani at 017-6762338 or the Putra Heights police station at 03-5191374,” he said.

In another development, Wan Azlan said police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of stealing two Starbucks tumblers worth RM500 at a mall in Subang Jaya yesterday.

He said the man is also suspected to have been involved in the theft of sportswear worth RM2,060 at the same supermarket at around 10am on October 15, in addition to having a criminal record for theft.

Wan Azlan said that following the arrest, police then seized 26 sports shirts and 10 pairs of sports shorts, of Nike and Adidas brands, from the suspect’s home in Bandar Sunway and the man has been remanded until tomorrow under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He urged those with information regarding the cases to contact the police at 03-78627100 (Subang Jaya District Control Centre). — Bernama