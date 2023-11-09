PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — Fans attending the Petronas Grand Prix (GP) of Malaysia 2023 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from tomorrow (Nov 10) until Sunday are urged to comply with safety regulations set by the police and event organiser.

KL International Airport District Police Chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman in statement today said fans are encouraged to arrive early and plan their journey to avoid road congestion.

“Obey the instructions of the signs along the road and do not stop or obstruct the path of other vehicles, and vehicles must be parked in designated areas and be locked.

Advertisement

“Vehicles parked by the roadside will be towed and compounded,” he said, adding that 627 police personnel will be deployed during the three days to ensure the event runs smoothly.

He said visitors are also not allowed to bring weapons or hazardous items into the SIC area and that strict action would be taken against any violations.

Visitors are also reminded not to leave valuables in their vehicles to avoid theft.

Advertisement

“Fans are advised against engaging in provocative actions that could disturb public peace and the event proceedings,” Imran said.

The SIC premises are designated as a non-smoking area, except in permitted areas. Violations of the no-smoking rule may result in fines imposed by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Imran urged visitors to promptly report any untoward incidents to the police for immediate action. — Bernama