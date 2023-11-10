KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Highway users still need to “touch” or “wave” their Touch ‘n Go card, SmartTAG or RFID to complete their transaction at toll plazas operated by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), for travel records following the government’s decision to provide free toll in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration.

PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said despite the requirement for physical contact, no toll will be charged and highway users in the closed system toll plaza will also enjoy the benefits when passing through the exit toll plaza during the two-day period that has been determined.

“During the two days of free toll, highway users can enjoy the benefits at 92 toll plazas along PLUS-operated highways and also at 10 toll plazas on the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2).

“However, free toll is not offered at highway toll plazas at the national border, namely at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza (Johor Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza (Malaysia-Singapore-Linkedua/Tuas Second Link),” she said in a statement today.

She also advised Touch ‘n Go users to check their card status, plan their journey carefully, make sure their vehicles are in good condition and take enough rest before starting their journey.

“This is to avoid congestion at the toll plaza if there are users using an inactive Touch ‘n Go card that has been deactivated.

“To the public who want to travel during the peak hours, especially on these two days (Saturday and Sunday), PLUS advises to follow the Proposed Travel Time (TTA) schedule that has been issued by PLUS before,” she said.

Earlier, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced in a statement that the government agreed to provide free toll for two days to highway users from Saturday to Sunday in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration. — Bernama