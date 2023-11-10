PETALING JAYA, Nov 10 — Megah Rise Mall has a slate of fun-filled events planned to end the year with a bang.

In addition to the Deepavali celebrations, this weekend will see the second leg of the mall’s REplace Project.

Launched on November 4, the REplace Project is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by PPB Group Berhad and its property division, PPB Properties.

Its press release stated this initiative reflects the mall’s commitment to sustainability and aims to increase environmental awareness among visitors.

“Significantly, the project brings together four sustainability initiatives to inspire the community towards eco-friendly living and effective recycling methods. These initiatives include a book-sharing corner, a smart urban farm, a recycling area, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.”

Located at Level B2, the REcycle initiative offers a single point for responsibly disposing of items such as paper, tin, plastic, e-waste, and fabric.

The REgrow urban farm on Level 1 cultivates vegetables that are donated biweekly to charity homes.

For those driving green vehicles, the REcharge EV charging stations provide the necessary support, while the REpurpose book-sharing spot promotes the circulation of pre-loved books within the community.

The first leg of the REplace Project, which took place last weekend, offered eight engaging educational talks and workshops centred around the theme “Recycling Done Right”.

Topics covered responsible waste management, renewable energy, and sustainable living practices.

Experts from organisations such as Sunway XFarms, Biji-Biji Initiative, Mereka, .Bungkus, Kloth Cares Malaysia, Zero Waste Malaysia, and Impactlution led these sessions, inspiring the residents of Taman Megah to embrace sustainability principles.

These hands-on learning experiences were designed for participants of all ages, teaching them to integrate eco-friendly habits into their everyday lives. The events were well-received, with over 120 attendees participating.

This weekend features another set of 12 talks and workshops spread across the three days at the Ground Floor Main Atrium.

In addition, the REplace Project is slated to roll out across all retail malls under PPB Properties with a commitment for further educational initiatives.

“We believe that our collective efforts toward sustainability are crucial for a brighter, greener future and play a significant role in nurturing the next generation of environmentally conscious citizens. Through The REplace Project, we invite our community to join us on this important journey towards a sustainable future,” said Audrey Lee, Group Head of Sustainability of PPB Group Berhad.

At the same time, there will be Diwali Henna Hand Painting on November 12 and a fun Diwali Walkathon on the 13th.

In addition, there is a Hello Bangkok Thai Festival from November 10-19, and the Asean Food Fair from November 30 to December 3, promising a delightful exploration of regional flavours and crafts.

In December, there will be festive markets, workshops, and carolling. For more updates on The REplace Project, Deepavali festivities, and other events go to https://www.facebook.com/megahrisemall or IG @MegahRiseMall.