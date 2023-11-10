GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today assured ethnic Indians in the state that his government is committed to empowering them politically, socially and economically.

He said the contributions of the Indian community towards the development of the state is important so their rights will be protected.

“So, to ensure that development is enjoyed by all communities equally, the unity state government will continue to formulate impactful policies to address the needs not only of the Indian community but also of all ethnic groups in this state, in line with the goal of Vision Penang2030,” he said in his Deepavali message today.

Among the initiatives introduced by the state included the development of permanent homes for the 300 families in Kampung Manis in Perai, he said.

“This initiative proved my and the state leadership’s commitment in redeveloping the area for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Aside from that, he said Penang is the first state in the country to provide special allocations for Tamil schools in the state budget since 2009.

“All 28 Tamil schools in the state received allocations channelled through the Parents-Teachers Associations for various purposes and to date, more than RM25 million has been allocated,” he said.

He said the state has also agreed to increase the annual grant to the Penang Hindu Endowment Board to RM2 million annually.

“I wish to stress that all Tamil schools in Penang are equipped with smart classrooms using 21st century learning methods to ensure the students are exposed to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) elements,” he said.

He said the state had also provided computers, smart boards, smart panels, smart TVs, tablets and other necessities to the schools.

He said this resulted in some Tamil schools successfully achieving remarkable accomplishments and international recognition.

Chow said the state has also increased the education fund allocations to RM2 million for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT).

Meanwhile, kindergartens in Tamil schools had their allocations increased from RM100,000 to RM150,000, Tamil School Special Funds from RM100,000 to RM150,000 and Punjabi schools from RM60,000 to RM90,000.

He said a total 2,932 eligible students have received scholarships totalling RM4,180,367.33 between 2010 and 2023 to further their studies.

“These are among the manifestations of success that the state government has achieved so far in pursuit of continuous development for the Indian community in the state,” he said.

He hoped these efforts will continue to enhance the resilience of the Indian community in the state.

“I hope this Deepavali will bring us closer together and the Festival of Lights will bring goodness, prosperity, well-being, and lasting good health into our lives,” he said.