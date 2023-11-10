SHAH ALAM, 10 Nov — A taekwondo instructor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five counts of physical sexual assault on five girls between September and October this year.

Ahmad Munir Zainuddin, 20, was charged with committing the offence against five girls, aged seven to 11, at a hall in Section 24 here between September and October 28.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali allowed the accused bail of RM6,000 with one surety for each charge and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court, report to the nearest police station every month and not disturb the victims.

Advertisement

The court fixed Dec 14 for mention of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Syairah Aqilah Khalil, while the accused was represented by lawyer ‘Adil Safwan Ahmad Shaffie. — Bernama