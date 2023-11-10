KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — No police reports have been lodged so far despite claims that some parties have been threatened and offered bribes to express their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said if the threats and offer of bribes happened, the affected parties should provide evidence and lodge a report.

He also stressed that the Prime Minister or members of the Cabinet were not involved in threatening or offering bribes (in relation to opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) expressing support to the Prime Minister).

“The Prime Minister and the Home Minister emphasised that anyone who has a different view, can lodge a report, produce evidence and we will evaluate it, but thus far there is no (police report),” he told reporters after attending the 2023 Nordic Day Celebration tonight.

He was commenting on the actions of four Bersatu MPs, namely Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli) who expressed support for Anwar.

Regarding Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal’s statement that he will support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if allocations are given for his constituency, Fahmi once again insisted that there is no offer or reward to anyone who wants to support the Prime Minister.

Asked about the actions of some opposition MPs who expressed support for Anwar had actually denied rumours that the unity government would end, Fahmi described the current situation as a complete reverse.

“It seems that what is happening now is the complete reverse of what was expected... I can honestly say that I did not expect the support for the Prime Minister to increase to 151.

“So, it is not the unity government that is facing internal conflict, but maybe some parties in the opposition which are currently in turmoil,” he said.

However, he said the government will not take advantage of the situation but will continue with all efforts and policies that have been announced including the Madani Economy framework.

Commenting on Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who was sentenced to seven years in prison and two strokes of the rattan and fined RM10 million by the High Court today, Fahmi said it was the court’s independent decision.

“Today’s ruling, I believe everyone respects the court’s decision. It is important to remind you that this is a decision of the judicial institution which was decided independently... there is no interference from any party, let alone interference from the executive side.

“However, there is still a further process and he has also stated that he will appeal,” he said.

“I sympathise with him, I know him and even before the last 15th General Election, the Keadilan had ordered me to be one of the leaders who is the liaison with the MUDA, so we discussed a lot before GE15,” he added.

This morning, the Kuala Lumpur High Court found Syed Saddiq, 30, guilty and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment, a RM10 million fine and two strokes of the cane for all charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering. — Bernama