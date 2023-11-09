KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu yesterday pledged allegiance to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Ahmad Faizal denied rumours that he would be next to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim amid four of the party’s lawmakers backing the government.

“I would like to firmly state that my loyalty to YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is still strong and undivided. Further, will work hard to strengthen Bersatu,” he wrote.

“I have never conspired with any opposing party and I have never supported the leadership of the current government.”

He also said that those who spread rumours should instead put their attention to national issues that require more attention and action.

His remark was directed at Bersatu leader Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Che’gu Bard, who challenged Ahmad Faizal to state his loyalty to the Perikatan Nasional coalition and would not conspire with Anwar in any shape or form.

He further alleged that the deputy president had gone missing and that he was not attending party meetings.

“They admit to fighting for the party but have actually let themselves become tools to weaken the party,” Ahmad Faizal said, referring to those who spread rumours about him.

Formerly a Perak menteri besar, Ahmad Faizal lost the Tambun parliamentary seat to Anwar in the 15th general election last year and does he have any seat in the Perak state legislative assembly.

This comes as yesterday Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, publicly declared his support for Anwar, following in the footsteps of his Bersatu party mates Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on November 7, Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman on October 30, and Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid on October 12.