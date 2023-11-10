KUCHING, Nov 10 — A hotel assistant chef was sentenced to three months in prison after he pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court yesterday to stealing 40kg of raw chicken meat and 10 trays of eggs from his workplace.

Mohamad Hasif Mohamad Muhazam, 22, made the plea before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge framed under Section 381 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The offence was committed at a resort in Santubong here, between 4.26am and 4.30am on Oct 23, 2023.

Advertisement

Based on the facts of the case, the hotel’s human resource executive on Nov 4 inspected the premises’ security camera footage and discovered Mohamad Hasif removing the said items from the kitchen’s storage area.

Loss was estimated at RM643.

The accused was arrested on Nov 7 after a police report was lodged against him.

Advertisement

An investigation found that he stole the chicken meat and eggs with the intention of selling them.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while Mohamad Hasif was unrepresented by legal counsel. — Borneo Post