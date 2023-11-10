KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The trial additional dedicated bus lane project in two corridors in Kuala Lumpur will be implemented from this Wednesday (November 15) until February 14 next year involving the Rapid Bus route at Jalan Genting-Kelang and Jalan Ampang.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), in a statement today, said that for bus service on Jalan Genting-Kelang, the lane will operate during the morning peak hours from 6am to 9am from Monday to Friday with a frequency of three to five minutes.

The bus lane starts from Jalan Tumbuhan up to Bulatan Pahang involving 47 buses from five routes, namely Route 250 (Wangsa Maju LRT Station-Lebuh Ampang): Route 200 (UIA Gombak-Chow Kit Monorail); Route 202 (Wira Damai Hub–Lebuh Ampang via Gombak); Route 251 (AU3 Jentayu–Chow Kit) and Route 254 (Ayer Panas–Titiwangsa via Chow Kit).

“This will benefit the communities around the Setapak and Wangsa Maju corridors who want to enter the city center with a reasonable fare not exceeding RM2.50.

Advertisement

“With this bus lane, the Rapid KL bus service will be smoother and is expected to save up to 20 minutes of travel time,” read the statement.

For Jalan Ampang, the bus lane from Jalan Tun Razak intersection to Jalan Rhu will operate during the afternoon peak hours from 4.30pm to 7.30pm with a frequency of every three to five minutes.

According to Rapid Bus, when the bus lane on Jalan Ampang was launched last July, it only operated during the morning peak hours and the implementation for the evening peak hours will be complementary to the bus lane project.

Advertisement

In the same statement, Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the implementation of two additional bus lane trial projects in collaboration with DBKL was a step to ensure smoother, faster and easier bus travel for public transport users.

“Rapid Bus is committed to providing a smoother bus service for passengers. This pilot project is expected to be a catalyst for a shift in travel modes, thereby helping to reduce the increasingly critical traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

For more information and the list of the bus routes involved, users can visit Rapid KL’s official website at https://myrapid.com.my. — Bernama