KUCHING, Nov 9 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said he will announce the forms of assistance to be given to Sarawak students studying in public and private institutions of higher learning next year when he tables the state Budget 2024 later this month.

He said that he has given instructions on how the state government can help the students, especially those from B40 families.

“I estimate that there are 5,000 Sarawak students entering higher education institutions every year,” he told reporters after officiating Bank Negara’s financial literacy exhibition here.

“In our policy towards giving free tertiary education, in this coming Budget 2024, we will take into consideration the assistance that we will give to students at public and private institutions.

“We know that there are things that these students should possess that are costly, so I am trying to find ways to help them.

“Apart from that, we will help them with textbooks which are also costly,” Abang Johari, who is also the state finance and new economy minister, said.

The Sarawak State Assembly will sit from November 20 to 29.

Abang Johari is scheduled to table the state Budget 2024 on the first day of the sitting.