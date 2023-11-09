KUCHING, Nov 9 — Sarawak police are ready to deploy 1,262 officers and members of the force to face the North-east Monsoon (MTL) season which is expected to begin this month and projected to last till March next year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said apart from this, various assets are being prepared to be mobilised at any time too.

“A total of 1,069 assets, belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), comprising land, sea, air, and support assets will be used in operations with other rescue agencies.

“The 317 land assets consist of an ambulance, four-wheel drive vehicles (109), vans (35), cars (119), lorries (52) and a bus. Whereas there are 647 sea assets comprising 59 boats, boat engines (72), trailers (9), jet skies (3) and 504 life jackets,” he said.

Mohd Azman said this at a press conference after the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters’ pavilion and open-air hall here today.

He said the assets will comprise three aircraft as well as eight drone units, whereas 94 supporting assets include generator sets and tents.

In another development, Mohd Azman said the Sarawak Police Contingent’s crime index for the January to October 2023 period shows a drop of 3,281 cases compared to 3,312 cases for the same period last year.

“The crime situation in Sarawak is generally low and at a controlled level, where this comparison shows a drop of 31 cases,” he said. — Bernama