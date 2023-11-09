HONG KONG, Nov 9 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor wrapped up his maiden trade mission abroad by meeting with Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu at his office here today to pave the way for bilateral trade relations.

Hajiji told Lee that he was in the city of Shenzhen in neighbouring Guangdong province to present a keynote address at the Global Chinese Economy and Technology (GCET) Summit on Monday.

He said the Sabah State Government and Huawei Technologies also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen.

The Chief Minister said to enhance bilateral relations, the Sabah State Government would want to engage with the secretaries of the related departments in Hong Kong.

“I want to see Sabah become a gateway for South-east Asia and BIMP-EAGA in particular,” he said.

Hajiji also briefed Lee on Sabah’s key investment areas namely the Energy Sector; Low Energy Intensity Industry; Green Technology-Based Products; Biomass Downstream Products; Food Processing; Medical Devices; Oil and Gas; Tourism and New industry.

In response, Lee said he is receptive to direct communications between Hong Kong and Sabah to open doors for more trade and areas of mutual cooperation.

“We look forward to inter-governmental exchanges to strengthen relations,” he said, adding that other areas that Sabah could consider are the Blue and Green Bonds as Hong Kong is top under its Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited to fund development projects.”

Lee also welcomed Sabah to hold trade fairs in Hong Kong to showcase Sabah products and business interests.

He said Sabah is a popular tourism destination for the Hong Kong people and his government is looking to establish more tourism routes benefiting both sides.

Lee acknowledged that Sabah has been an important exporter of seafood to Hong Kong and noted there is potential for other food products as well. Accompanying Hajiji were Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and Sabah Economic Advisory Council chairman Tan Sri David Chu.

Sabah-born Tan Sri Andrew Sheng, a member of the Advisory Council to the Chief Executive, Hong Kong Government and Hong Kong Undersecretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Bernard Chan were also present. — Borneo Post