KANGAR, Nov 9 — The entire state of Perlis has been recognised as the 10th National Geopark known as ‘Perlis Geopark’, after fulfilling the scope to be certified by the National Geopark Committee.

The official Facebook page of ‘Perlis Geopark’ today said the recognition comes after assessments were made from Sept 4-7, 2023.

“A total of 23 geosites were selected to be evaluated throughout the state of Perlis. The National Geopark Committee has certified the decision of the Appraisal Panel and declared Perlis to be a National Geopark with the name ‘Perlis Geopark’,” read the post.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the opening ceremony of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Perlis State Economic Development Corporation (PKENPs) in Kuala Perlis today, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli described the recognition as an amazing achievement.

Meanwhile, Perlis Economic Planning Division secretary and Perlis Geopark manager Dr. Puteh Soraya A Rahman in a statement today said the recognition received by Perlis Geopark would be a stepping stone for the tourism industry in the state.

“Tourists have another tourism product to choose from called ‘geotrails’ and can be guided by a registered ‘geoguide’ to get to know the geology and biodiversity found in Perlis. May all the people of Perlis benefit from the branding of Perlis Geopark, especially ahead of Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025,” she said. — Bernama

