JOHOR BARU, Nov 9 — The Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has submitted two investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) regarding a case involving a seafood restaurant that allegedly charged customers exorbitant prices.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said further action on the case would depend on the decision by the Deputy Public Prosecutor based on the results of the investigation.

She said, investigations revealed that there was an element of profiteering and failure to display price tags at the seafood restaurant under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Advertisement

“The investigation of the case has been completed and we found that there are two elements of offence, namely not having a price tag and profiteering or misleading prices.

“So the Deputy Public Prosecutor (next) will determine whether this case (the owner) will be compounded, or taken to court,” she told a press conference after the launch of the Johor state-level Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) here today.

She said this when asked to comment on the progress of the investigation into the case.

Advertisement

Last month, a 26-second video and a photo of a price receipt for a seafood restaurant totalling RM1,260 was uploaded by an Instagram account owner who is also the wife of singer and radio presenter Asmawi Ani or Mawi.

In the video and pictures, his wife Nora’ Asikin Rahmat or Ekin expressed her dissatisfaction, claiming that the price charged was exorbitant.

However, through a two-minute video that also went viral, the seafood restaurant explained that the price was for a meal ordered by 20 people.

Meanwhile, after the flotation of the price of chicken on Nov 1, Lilis Saslinda said the price of chicken in the state is stable and not a burden since prices range from RM6 to RM9 per kg.

“So far, we have found no increase in the price of chicken that is drastic, or even extreme, in fact the traders are also ethical and compete in a healthy way,” she said adding that the supply of chicken is also sufficient and urged the public to lodge a complaint if there are traders selling at unreasonable prices. — Bernama