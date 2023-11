MIRI, Nov 9 — The management of Miri Hospital is looking for the owner of a car which has been left at the hospital’s parking area for over a month.

In a statement issued through its Facebook account, it said that the car is a silver-coloured Proton Iswara bearing plate number QMK8418.

“Those who have any information on the owner or his next of kin are urged to contact Miri Hospital at 085-460600 or 085-420033,” it said. — Borneo Post

