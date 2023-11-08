PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The civil service plays an important role as the main agent of sustaining the Madani concept in nation-building, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

While delivering his keynote speech at the Civil Service Madani Colloquium programme here today, Mohd Zuki said the implementation of the Madani framework, which was the brainchild of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, depended on the capacity of the public service itself to act as an agent that drove the country forward and managed its resources well.

He said the value of Madani was to empower policies that touched on economics and finance, legislation, institutions, education, society, culture, as well as urban and rural areas.

Advertisement

“So for me, the real Madani is when we can do something that clearly shows the results to the people,” he said.

He said Madani values such as compassion and creativity needed to be translated into action to ensure they truly benefit the people.

Mohd Zuki also called on all secretaries-general and heads of departments at the federal and state levels across all relevant agencies to pay full attention to the strengthening of values in two matters, namely in policies and among civil servants.

Advertisement

Touching on the strengthening of values in policies that were planned and enacted, Mohd Zuki said it should take into account aspects such as kindness to society and the environment, wisdom in decision-making and raising the level of human dignity.

“Policies must not be rigid, lack humanitarian values or simply focused on material needs, because national policies will have a major and sustainable impact on the welfare of society and the well-being of life today and generations to come,” he said.

On the strengthening of values among civil servants, Mohd Zuki said relevant policies should be implemented to form a generation of policymakers with humane values.

He said public training institutions such as the Islamic Training Institute (ILIM), the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) and more than 200 government-owned training institutions played a key role in creating awareness of the importance of strengthening virtues, practising them and inculcating them in public service organizations.

He said programmes such as the Application of Islamic Values stipulated in General Circular Number 1 for the Year 2022 as well as other human development programmes should be implemented as best as possible by every government agency, led by their respective secretaries-general and heads of departments.

“All heads of departments are not only responsible for management, administration, finance and various physical development projects, but also for the well-being and development of the personalities and values of the members within their respective ministries and departments in order to raise the level human dignity,” he said. — Bernama