PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The High-Level Committee on Terrorism Control (JPTKK) which met today discussed the importance of having containment measures to ensure Malaysians were free from any influence of thoughts leading to violence that can threaten or damage the country’s reputation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who chaired the meeting said he had raised measures to contain activities that lead to violence in the community.

He said the containment measures included continuous monitoring of communication technologies such as social media and gaming which could potentially be used as a medium to spread terrorist propaganda.

“The latest geopolitical situation is seen to be capable of influencing the expanding of terrorist activities and has the potential to exploit current issues that are particularly sensitive to Muslims,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the meeting.

At the domestic level, Ahmad Zahid said the threat of terrorism was dealt with through counter-radicalisation measures to curb the spread of beliefs and ideologies, especially online, as well as through community-building programmes as a preventive measure.

He said awareness programmes were also implemented based on three cores, namely patriotism, religiousness and preventive measures through programmes broadcast on television, publications, radio broadcasts, social media and talks.

Ahmad Zahid said that at present, the latest trends and developments on terrorism issues and threats in Malaysia and abroad could have direct implications on national security.

According to him, although the main threat at the global level is seen to have decreased since 2020, there are still two main groups that remain as global terrorist threats, namely Al-Qaeda and DAESH, where continuous efforts through Counter Terrorism operations have not yet succeeded in completely rooting them out.

He said the government was also monitoring the latest situation and updating information on individuals and entities listed by member countries through the 1267 Committee established under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 (1999).

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and matters relating to the support for the Palestinian people in the country to ensure order and the well-being of Malaysians are maintained. — Bernama