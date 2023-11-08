KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysia’s largest telecommunications company CelcomDigi said a “fire incident” earlier this morning has caused a network disruption to some 210,000 users in Pahang and Terengganu.

CelcomDigi said its users might be experiencing interruptions for voice, SMS and also data services even as it gave an assurance that it is working to restore the services in stages.

“And we are working towards restoring all remaining services as soon as possible.

“Further information on service recovery will be communicated to customers and the publicacross various channels including our websites and social media,” it said in an official statement to the media.

“We would like to apologise to all impacted customers for the inconvenience,” it added.

The company did not provide further information about the fire incident in the statement.

