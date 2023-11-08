MIRI, Nov 8 — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of drug trafficking at an entertainment outlet here.

In a statement today, Miri police chief Alexson Naga Chabu said Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) personnel from the Sarawak police headquarters (IPK) seized drugs estimated to be worth RM22,339.30 from the man.

“On November 6, at around 9.30pm, a team of personnel from IPK Sarawak carried out a raid on an entertainment outlet here.

“Upon checking, the police detained a local man and seized a bag containing drugs believed to ecstasy weighing 935.10 grams and ketamine (8.40g),” he said.

The drugs were concealed in several packets, including those of instant drinks.

Alexson said the suspect has been remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigation.

He added police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

The Section provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum 12 strokes of the rotan. — Borneo Post Online