PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 — The number of live births in Malaysia has decreased by 2.8 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 to 110,354 from 113,506 births in the corresponding period last year, according to the Demographic Statistics released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said male babies outnumbered female babies in the Q3 of 2023, with 57,260 births compared to female babies of 53,094 births.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of live births with 20,648 births, while Labuan recorded the lowest at 375 births,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 46,646 deaths were recorded in the Q3 of 2023, a decrease of 10 per cent as compared to the same period last year at 51,841 deaths.

Advertisement

Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths in the Q3 of 2023 with 7,217 deaths while Putrajaya had the lowest with 72 deaths, he said.

In terms of age, the number of deaths for aged 60 and over recorded the highest number of deaths at 32,417 deaths or 69.5 per cent, aged 41 to 59 years (20.8 per cent), aged 15 to 40 years (7.2 per cent) and aged 0 to14 years (2.5 per cent).

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia’s population in the Q3 of 2023 was estimated at 33.5 million, an increase of 1.8 per cent from 32.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

He said the male population increased from 17.2 million to 17.5 million, while the female population increased from 15.7 million to 16 million. — Bernama