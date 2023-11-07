KUANTAN, Nov 7 — The investigation papers (IP) on two PAS politicians over statements they allegedly made before the Pelangai state by-election in Bentong near here recently have been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office, said Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

He said the IPs on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Jengka assemblyman Shahril Azman Abd Halim were submitted to the DPP’s office last month.

He told a press conference at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today that the police had recorded the statements of five individuals in the investigation against Muhammad Sanusi including from the menteri besar himself.

The statement by Muhammad Sanusi was recorded last October 7 at the Manchis Police Station in Bentong, he added.

He said the investigation against Muhammad Sanusi was carried out under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4A (1) of the Election Offenses Act 1954.

The investigation against Muhammad Sanusi was over his statement at a ceramah (political talk) last September 22, which was a day before the nomination for the Pelangai state by-election, he added.

He said the investigation against Shahril Azman was also made in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 AKMM as well as Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

Shahril Azman was alleged to have played up race, religion and royalty (3R) issue in Felda Sungai Kemahal and a video on it was uploaded on his TikTok account. — Bernama