GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — Opposition assemblymen in Penang will receive the same amount of annual allocation of RM60,000 from the state next year, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

The Penang lawmaker said the state Opposition has always received an annual allocation of RM60,000 each so this same amount will continue to be given under next year’s state budget.

“We do not plan to increase [the allocation], this is what we can afford,” he said in a press conference in his office here.

He said this when asked if the Opposition can ask for more allocation.

Meanwhile, Chow said the backbenchers will each be getting an allocation of RM500,000 per year.

It is learnt that the RM500,000 allocated annually is inclusive of funds for infrastructure works, for the assemblymen to serve their respective constituencies.

As for the RM60,000 allocation for the Opposition, it was only for infrastructure works.

Second-term Opposition assemblyman, Yusni Mat Piah, said the funds were channelled through the district office for infrastructure works in the respective constituencies.