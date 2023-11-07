PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 — The investigation into Aman Palestin Bhd in connection with alleged irregularities over its fundraising activities for the Palestinian people is still ongoing, says Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said MACC forensic officers were still looking into the documentation obtained from Aman Palestin, especially records from 2020 to 2022.

“We have yet to call any witnesses for now,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Communications and Digital Ministry’s National Integrity Day 2023 here today.

Also present were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his deputy Teo Nie Ching.

Advertisement

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin through a letter dated on August 24 had instructed the Perlis State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) not to permit the collection of funds by Aman Palestin in places of worship and relevant religious premises within the state.

He had expressed reservations about Aman Palestin’s collection and distribution of funds, calling for more transparency on the matter. Subsequently, the state religious authority suspended fund collections by Aman Palestin in Perlis effective October 12, pending the completion of a probe.

When asked if there were other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) being investigated over Palestine donation drive irregularities, Azam said: “No investigation on other NGOs, only Aman Palestin.”

Advertisement

When asked about the whereabouts of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law Muhammad Adlan Berhan, Azam said that MACC had sought help from countries under Interpol’s network to track him down.

Meanwhile, when asked about the proposed establishment of a committee to investigate complaints made against MACC officers due to allegations of misconduct, as stated by Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo, Azam said MACC was monitored by five independent panels under the law, including one called the complaints committee.

“This complaints committee has been set up for a long time to investigate misconduct of any MACC officers,” he said.

“For me, the current setup is sufficient in case of misconduct by MACC officers. We have actually had an independent committee to investigate MACC officers for a long time,” he said. — Bernama