KOTA BARU, Nov 7 — Two teenage boys, including a Form Four student, were arrested by the police in Kampung Banggol Petaling, in Pasir Mas, last Sunday (November 5) for allegedly in possession of 10kg of ganja estimated to be worth RM 31,000.

Pasir Mas district deputy police chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said the two boys, aged 16 and 18, respectively, were arrested while they were in a Perodua Kancil car at about 3.15pm.

“Following inspection, the police found the cannabis, estimated about 10 kg and worth RM 31,000,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Aminuddin said both the suspects tested positive for ketamine and one of them had a previous record for a drug-related offence.

They are on remand for seven days until November 12 for investigation, he added. — Bernama

