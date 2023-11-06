KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Any proposal to display the names of MPs who are missing from parliamentary proceedings will be taken up with the Standing Orders Committee before a decision is made, Dewan Rakay Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said today.

He said the plan to publicly name the absent MP is not meant to cause them shame.

“Firstly, I did not say I want to shame.

“Secondly, I said MPs have commitment, it cannot be ensured that they will be present here. Please read the report properly. However, any proposal regarding this will be taken to the Standing Orders Committee. I’m very clear on that.

Advertisement

“So I don’t mean to shame you, I do not mean to shame you,” Johari said while chairing the debate on the Supply Bill 2024, which is now at the committee stage.

Johari was responding to Opposition MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee who asked the Speaker to justify a proposal to name MPs who are absent from the lower House during sittings.

“How do you define this issue?

Advertisement

“We are looking at ponteng Parliament without reason, that image needs to be fixed.

“You want to see 222 MPs present here? No it will never happen... I agree that the MPs must be present, but to penalise them, shaming them, I don’t think is a good move to raise the dignity of Parliament,” the Beluran MP said earlier today.

National news agency Bernama had last Saturday reported Johari suggesting the names of MPs found to have deliberately missed Dewan Rakyat sittings will be displayed on Parliament’s website so that their constituents will know about it.

Johari said the move was to improve the MPs attendance as they were elected representatives and have a duty to their constituents.

He added that the suggestion would be raised at the Standing Orders Committee whose members comprise both backbenchers and Opposition MPs.