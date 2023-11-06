KOTA BARU, Nov 6 — The Kelantan government is prepared to discuss with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) regarding changes to the development plan involving environmentally sensitive areas (KSAS) in the state, said Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said the meeting would further enlighten all parties regarding the matter.

“Prior to this, we have provided detailed information in a document to explain the matter. However, there seems to be some misunderstanding. We are not revoking the forest reserves and permanent forests...we need to differentiate between forest reserves and permanent forests.

“The matter is still in the study stage, but some people think that it has been done,” he said.

He told reporters this after a programme between the state government leaders at the media last night, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Nassuruddin Daud.

Yesterday the media reported that Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad will hold a meeting with stakeholders within two weeks to discuss and thoroughly examine the proposed changes to KSAS in Kelantan.

He said the meeting would involve, among others, the Department of Forestry, the Department of Environment, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) and the Kelantan government. — Bernama

