GEORGE TOWN, Nov 6 — The Sessions Court here today ordered a teenage boy to be sent to the Henry Gurney School in Melaka after he pleaded guilty to robbing a foreign woman last month.

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid ordered Muhamad Imran Yahya, 19, to be sent to the institution for three years or until he reached the age of 21.

The boy was charged with robbing a foreign national woman of her mobile phone, a backpack, glasses, a set of keys and a British Columbia Services Card outside a restaurant on Lebuh Campbell near here at 5.20pm last October 28.

The charge was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code which is punishable with imprisonment for up to 14 years, fine and whipping, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Muhamad Imran, unrepresented, said he only attended primary school, an unemployed and both his parents were also unemployed and the family was being supported by his oldest brother.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Jun Keang.

Meanwhile, in another Sessions Court, before Judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim, Muhamad Imran pleaded not guilty to two other robbery charges.

On the first count, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, he was charged with robbing a local woman of her handbag, driving licence, cash of RM400 and a handphone at the back lane of Lebuh Campbell near here at about 6pm on the same day.

He faced imprisonment for up to 14 years, a fine and whipping if found guilty of the offence.

The teenager was also charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt in committing a robbery on a foreign national woman at Batu Ferringhi at about 7am last October 3.

The law provides imprisonment for up to 20 years, a fine and whipping, upon conviction.

The court allowed the teenager bail of RM12,000 on both charges and set December 4 for mention

Deputy public prosecutor Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal prosecuted. — Bernama