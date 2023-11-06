KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak's trial over RM2.27 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed to tomorrow, as the former prime minister asked for rest after recently falling ill and as two lawyers in the law firm defending him have contracted Covid-19.

After Najib pleaded not guilty to three amended charges and before the 1MDB trial could resume, Najib's lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah asked for the hearing to be deferred to tomorrow for several reasons.

“One, I think Yang Arif is perhaps fully aware from the newspapers and other news that my client had contracted Covid recently and his last day of quarantine was on Friday.

“And Yang Arif, my client informed me this morning as was communicated to me yesterday, that he has not healed 100 per cent, and he requires today with Yang Arif's kind consideration for him to rest and perhaps start tomorrow morning. That's number one, Yang Arif,” Shafee said.

As for the second reason, Shafee said one of the lawyers in his law firm — Umi Nafesah Mohd Noor — who was in charge of handling all the documents in the 1MDB trial for the defence team was absent, as she had last night tested positive for Covid-19 after her mother's recent infection.

Shafee said Umi Nafesah had previously tested negative for three days and had sat with some of the lawyers in Najib's defence team, including himself, Tania Scivetti and Alaistair Brandah Norman in a discussion to prepare for cross-examination of witnesses in the 1MDB trial.

“So I'm taking a step to protect myself and others that by the end of this evening, we want to do a test and we will continue to do it even tomorrow whether we are positive or otherwise. Hopefully we are not,” he said, but noted that Umi Nafesah was wearing a mask throughout the meeting with the other lawyers on the 1MDB trial.

“We also have another lawyer by the name of Genevieve Bridie Vanniasingham who tested positive last Thursday, so she has kept herself away. But as Yang Arif can appreciate in a small firm like ours, we have been intermingling with her .... so we do not know whether any effect,” he said.

The prosecution did not object to the request made by Shafee to postpone the 1MDB trial to tomorrow morning.

Trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then decided to vacate the 1MDB trial for the rest of the day and to have the trial resume tomorrow for the reasons given by Shafee.

Najib, who was wearing a suit and a tie, was not wearing a face mask during the court proceedings, while two of the prison guards present were seen wearing face masks during the court proceedings.

The judge was also wearing a face mask, while Shafee and his whole team of lawyers were also wearing face masks when the application to postpone the 1MDB trial was made.

