KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 5 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today graced the Pledge of Loyalty and Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with His Highness’ 67th birthday, at Istana Iskandariah, here.

The sultan was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and the Raja Puan Besar of Perak, Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah.

Later Sultan Nazrin inspected a guard of honour mounted by 103 members and three officers of the Royal Army Engineers Regiment 2 Division under the leadership of Colonel Abdul Rahim Hamzah while the guard of honour was headed by Major Muhibburrahman Khairul Anuar.

A 21-gun salute was fired by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment based in Sungai Buluh Camp, Selangor, led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhamad Asri Che Will.

Earlier, in a celebration on Friday, Sultan Nazrin conferred Perak state awards and medals to a total of 238 recipients in conjunction with his birthday.

A total of 23 individuals received their respective awards at the first ceremonial session today while the second ceremonial session will be held on November 18. — Bernama

