PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s gratitude for Japan’s unwavering commitment to addressing Israeli settlements in Palestine and for providing extensive humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

He also commended Japan’s support for peace and stability in a region marred by conflicts between Palestine and Israel, noting the devastating impact of the recent bombings in Gaza.

“In the aftermath of the bombings, the damage in Gaza has far exceeded that witnessed in Hiroshima during World War II,” Anwar stated during a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, held here on Sunday.

Malaysia eagerly anticipates collaborating with Japan, currently a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Turning to regional matters, Anwar underscored Malaysia and Japan’s shared commitment to strengthening and preserving regional peace and security. This commitment extends to exploring new opportunities for cooperation in the defence industry and maritime sector.

Additionally, both countries have reached an agreement regarding the establishment of a Tsukuba University Branch Campus in Malaysia, with plans to expedite the process. Anwar highlighted that this move would provide Malaysian students with increased exposure to and access to Japan’s high-quality education system.

Anwar also sought additional support from Kishida to facilitate a special collaboration between Malaysia and Japan’s Waseda University, a renowned institution that has produced intellectual luminaries like the late Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid. — Bernama

