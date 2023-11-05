KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been released from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) today.

Najib, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for observations after he complained of fever.

His special officer Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi in a statement this evening said that he has been discharged.

"HKL conducted their tests for Covid-19 on Tuesday (twice) and both tests returned negative results. The hospital decided to keep him there for further observations until today. After a final test he was allowed to return to Kajang prison," Muhamad Mukhlis in a statement.

Advertisement

On behalf of Najib’s family, Muhamad Mukhlis thanked the prison authorities, especially Kajang Prison and HKL for their prompt action to provide treatment.

Najib, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2018, is currently serving 12 years in prison after being convicted of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust. On August 23 last year, he was the first prime minister in Malaysian history to be handed a jail sentence after being found guilty of embezzling RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.