KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

News portal Astro Awani reported last night that Najib, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, was Covid-19 positive following a fever.

The report quoted Najib’s special officer Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi who said that the 70-year-old politician was rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Tuesday after he complained of fever.

“After an examination by a specialist doctor, Najib was found to be Covid-19 positive.

“In the meantime, Najib is reported to be in stable condition and undergoing quarantine and treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” said Muhamad Mukhlis in a statement to the news portal.

On behalf of Najib’s family, Muhamad Mukhlis thanked the prison authorities, especially Kajang Prison and Kuala Lumpur Hospital for their prompt action to provide treatment.

Najib, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2018, is currently serving 12 years in prison for abuse of power, and 10 years in jail for each of six counts of money laundering and breach of trust.

On August 23 last year, he was for the first prime minister in Malaysian history to be handed a jail sentence after being found guilty of embezzling RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.