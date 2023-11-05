BINTULU, Nov 5 — The 88.3 per cent popular votes obtained by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the just-concluded Jepak by-election is a clear reflection of the people’s support for the coalition, said GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I can see that the voters and the people of Sarawak accept the policies brought by the GPS, and they have confidence in the policies we are bringing,” said the Sarawak Premier following a huge victory for GPS in the by-election last night.

He said in the previous state election in 2021, GPS, represented by the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip won with over 4,000 majority votes but now, GPS newcomer Iskandar Turkee, had doubled the majority with over 8,000 votes.

Asked what other factors had contributed to the higher winning majority, Abang Johari said the results showed that GPS also won in all polling districts and voting channels where there were young voters in suburban, urban and rural areas.

Advertisement

“If in 88.3 per cent of the popular votes, meaning it is a reflection of the support of more than 90 per cent in all voting channels,” he added.

Jepak by-election director of operations and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said although the voting percentage was less than his initial target of 55 per cent, GPS had surprisingly won in all the polling districts in the by-election.

“In fact we won in every voting channel that we lost in the last state election.

Advertisement

“This shows that they have strong confidence in GPS under the leadership of YAB Premier to continue to move Sarawak forward and fight for the interests and welfare of the people,” he said.

Awang Tengah said other factors causing the low percentage of voters casting their votes were the names of those who had died but were still available in the voter registration system, apart from the presence of voters outside of Bintulu due to their work commitments.

“There are also employers who do not allow their workers to go to the polls because for them it is only a by-election and not a general election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Turkee thanked all the voters in Jepak who gave strong support to GPS and all those who have worked hard to ensure the absolute victory for the coalition.

Iskandar, the former state director of the National Anti Drug Agency was relieved to have passed his first ‘exam’ in politics.

“Now I will provide the best service based on the trust and wishes of the voters I represent, and all groups in Jepak,” he said.

In the Jepak by-election, Iskandar secured 9,638 votes in the by-election to win with a majority of 8,784 votes. — Borneo Post