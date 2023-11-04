BINTULU, Nov 4 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee arrived at the SK Bintulu polling station at 8.30am today to cast his vote in the Jepak by-election.

He was accompanied by his wife Dayang Loha Awang Sahari, 52.

Both of his parents, 75-year-old Turkee Hamzah and 71-year-old Hamdiah Abdullah, also voted at the same polling station.

The 54-year-old candidate was calm and seen smiling while walking into the main gate of the polling station, and was shaking hands with everyone he met on his way to the registration counter.

Iskandar and his wife cast their ballots at 8.45am.

The former state director of the National Anti-Drug Agency was picked by GPS to represent the state coalition in retaining the state seat held by incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip for nearly six terms.

Iskandar, who is contesting for the first time as a candidate after serving years in civil service, will be challenged by two local opposition candidates.

They are Chieng Lea Phing of the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

Chieng Lea Phing, 62, a well-known businessman will not cast his vote as he is a registered voter for Tanjong Batu constituency while Stevenson, 42, who is also a businessman will be voting in Sibu.

Iskandar, when met by the media outside the polling station, expressed his gratitude to God for blessing the morning with good weather that would enable more voters to exercise their civic duty.

“Last state election I came as a voter but today I play a role as a candidate, it really feels different,” he said.

He also urged voters to come early to cast their votes while the weather is still good.

“Young people, wake up early, fulfill your responsibilities as voters, it will just take a moment. We want to see the young generation have responsibility in the democratic process in our country, “ he said.

When asked how it felt to wake up this morning, he said he had done his best in the campaign.

“No rush. This is my last exam and I have over 22,000 panel interviewers today, this is my final interview. With God’s permission, I will carry out my responsibilities as entrusted by the voters of Jepak,” he said. ― Borneo Post