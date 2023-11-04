BINTULU, Nov 4 ― The voter turnout for the Jepak state by-election stood at 29 per cent as of 11am today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

A check by Bernama found that the voting process at 14 polling centres, which opened at 7.30am, proceeded smoothly under favourable weather conditions.

Eleven polling centres will operate until 5.30pm, while three will close early at 4pm.

Advertisement

The vote tallying process will be conducted at the Dewan Suarah here.

The constituency has 22,804 voters, comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh also inspected the electoral process at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Jepak at 8.50am.

Advertisement

He previously said that the EC anticipated the voter turnout to reach 65 per cent, with the result expected to be announced at 9pm.

Meanwhile, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s official website, isolated thunderstorms are expected to hit some areas in Bintulu in the afternoon.

The Jepak state by-election is a three-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidate (GPS) Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s (Aspirasi) Chieng Lea Phing. ― Bernama