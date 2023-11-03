BINTULU, Nov 3 — A new masterplan has been devised for the development of the Bintulu division to involve the extension of its urban area up to Jepak and making Tatau part of its suburban areas.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the plan would include the establishment of a naval base in Samalaju in the northern part of Bintulu as well as expanding the police force.

“We will develop Bintulu town in a more organised and structured way that will benefit the Bintulu people and those working there,” he told reporters after inspecting the progress of the Bintulu Integrated Administrative Centre project at Jepak here today.

He said the new bridge crossing near the mouth of the Kemena River here, which is expected to be completed next year, is a strategy to make Jepak an extended urban area for Bintulu.

“The concentration (of Bintulu development) is more on the other side of the Kemena river (northern bank) that leads to the rising costs of development of houses and commercial building,” he said.

Abang Johari said the rising cost of living in Bintulu was partly due to the supply and demand of real estate properties, leading the Sarawak government to come up with the masterplan which is a strategic approach to lower this cost.

He said the expansion of the Bintulu urban area would increase the supply of real estate properties, thus lowering the cost of living within the next 30 years.

In addition, he said, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had revealed the plan to establish the Eastern Naval Base at Samalaju, Bintulu while the Royal Malaysian Police would expand its force here.

“This will provide a cascading effect to our economy and, in terms of defence, there is security and hence, higher investments,” he added. — Bernama