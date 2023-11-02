KUCHING, Nov 2 — The construction of the new Royal Malaysian Navy base, the Naval Region 4 (MAWILLA 4) headquarters in Samalaju, Bintulu will commence as soon as an official letter is received from the Sarawak government.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Bintulu is a strategic location near the Kasawari Gas Field and Beting Patinggi Ali in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the South China Sea.

“It is crucial to strengthen our country’s waters. In addition, the ministry has decided to build a Royal Malaysian Air Force base at the Bintulu airport area.

“The growth of the country’s defence capabilities in northern Sarawak shows the government’s commitment to ensuring that the country’s coastal areas, waters, borders and airspace are always in a state of readiness,” he said when met after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here, today.

He said they discussed the construction of the 31st Malaysian Infantry Brigade headquarters, Border Regiment and the construction of border control posts, among other things.

“At present, the Border Regiment base is in a commercial area in Kidurong but the ministry does not want to see the military renting in commercial areas. There is a plot of land in the Bintulu area (to relocate the Border Regiment headquarters), but there are some issues.

“On the border control posts, the ministry has approved the construction of new posts...the construction of three control posts has been completed while the construction of the remaining four is still ongoing. The completion of all these control posts will facilitate our military personnel to carry out their duties,” he added. — Bernama

