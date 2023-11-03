KUCHING, Nov 3 ― The police have promised to expedite the investigation into the case of a 22-year-old woman who was found dead at an entertainment outlet here last month.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said police have already formed a special team to handle the case.

“This case has also caught the attention of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and a statement has been issued by the Kuching district police,” he told a press conference today.

“We promise to bring this case to a close quickly and at the moment, the public should refrain from making any speculations on the case.”

He added that once the investigation is completed, the papers would be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers Malaysia Sarawak branch for the next course of action.

The woman, who was a student at a private university here, was found unconscious by a worker of the entertainment outlet around 3.30am on October 16.

She was later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital and was declared dead.

A post-mortem was carried out on October 17.

On October 27, police issued a statement calling for anyone with information on the case to call investigating officer ASP Joshua Masing on 017-9542048 or Kuching district police on 082-244444. ― Borneo Post