KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sent his condolences to the family of former Sekijang Member of Parliament, Natrah Ismail, 73, who died last night.

Anwar in an X posting also prayed that her soul be placed among the believers.

“Received the sad news that former Kijang MP, Natrah Ismail had passed away. I sent my condolences to the family and prayed she is placed among those who believed and did righteous deeds, according to the message.

Terima khabar duka mantan Ahli Parlimen Sekijang, Natrah Ismail telah kembali ke rahmatullah.



Saya mengutuskan salam takziah kepada keluarga serta mendoakan ruh Allahyarhamah ditempatkan di kalangan mereka yang beriman dan beramal soleh.



pic.twitter.com/my9fwgZXXS — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) November 3, 2023

Former Bukit Melawati assemblyman Juwairiya Zulkifli in a Facebook post yesterday announced that Natrah had died of cancer.

Natrah who was a member of Keadilan Central Women’s Leadership Council was Sekijang MP in Johor from 2018 to 2022. ― Bernama